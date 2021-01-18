Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

