Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $282.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.26 and its 200-day moving average is $239.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.28.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

