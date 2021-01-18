Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Baidu by 57.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Baidu by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 35.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.66.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $238.87 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

