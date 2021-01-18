Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $161.20 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $187.70. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of -147.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

