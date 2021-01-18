Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,823 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,495,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $100.91 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Insiders sold 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.