Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,705 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 559,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

