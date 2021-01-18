Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 546.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 6,984.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Generac by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.15.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $252.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $263.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.