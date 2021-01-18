Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 847 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $148.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.