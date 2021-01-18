Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 990 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 913.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $194.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.