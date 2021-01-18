Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

