Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 161,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after buying an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $127.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -412.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

