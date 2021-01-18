Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKX opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

