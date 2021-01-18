Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $269.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,681.77 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.