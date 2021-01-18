Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.77 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Crust has traded 105.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00022198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $8.77 million and $3.58 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002334 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,808 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

