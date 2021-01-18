CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $93.42. 220,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

