CVC Limited (CVC.AX) (ASX:CVC) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

CVC Limited (CVC.AX) (ASX:CVC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 8.26.

About CVC Limited (CVC.AX)

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invests in fintech sector. The firm is providing investment capital to companies that engage in financing, property related investments, and packaging supplies in Australia.

