CVC Limited (CVC.AX) (ASX:CVC) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

CVC Limited (CVC.AX) (ASX:CVC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 8.26.
About CVC Limited (CVC.AX)
