D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 89,350 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The firm has a market cap of C$21.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

