Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

Equities researchers at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,350. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $7,116,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $25,058,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $3,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

