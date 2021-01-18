Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €59.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

BN stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €53.62 ($63.08). 1,966,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.23.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

