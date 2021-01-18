Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €59.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

BN stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €53.62 ($63.08). 1,966,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.23.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

