Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.98) Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($4.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $4,226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 251,107 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

