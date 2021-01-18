DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in DaVita by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

DaVita stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.