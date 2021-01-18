DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,181,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 715,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,320,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 755,729 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,522,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

