DDKoin (DDK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,047.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002794 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $34,047.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002369 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001153 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002271 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

