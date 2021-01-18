Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $278,308.27 and $3,529.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

