Deere & Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $13.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.16.

Shares of DE opened at $295.40 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.