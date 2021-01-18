Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Derwent London alerts:

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $41.38 on Monday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.