Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €43.80 ($51.53) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.86 ($50.42).

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €35.65 ($41.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 52 week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52 week high of €42.50 ($50.00).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

