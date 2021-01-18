Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.41 ($20.48).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €18.17 ($21.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.87. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €26.66 ($31.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

