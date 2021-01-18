Devro plc (DVO.L)’s (DVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Devro plc (DVO.L) alerts:

Devro plc (DVO.L) stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £265.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Devro plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Devro plc (DVO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro plc (DVO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.