DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. DexCom posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.20. 28,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,820. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,374,074 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in DexCom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

