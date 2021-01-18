DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $354.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total value of $4,035,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

