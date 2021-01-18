DeXe Hits Market Cap of $10.86 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, DeXe has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00010890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00124341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00246233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.70 or 1.03456039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 98,942,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,714,008 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

DeXe Token Trading

DeXe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

