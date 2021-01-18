Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.84

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.84 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 35827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$441.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.86.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

