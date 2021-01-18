Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.00

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 100.25 ($1.31), with a volume of 529917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.20 ($1.31).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.19.

In related news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein purchased 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

