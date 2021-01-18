Dollars (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,420.00

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Dollars has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $113,420.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollars token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00123377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00073852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00246650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.56 or 1.03438673 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Dollars’ total supply is 5,107,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,592,058 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

