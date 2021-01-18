DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 73.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $6,658.91 and $24.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 64.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051883 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003961 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003154 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOW is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

