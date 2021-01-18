DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $289,570.11 and approximately $23,311.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00555268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.43 or 0.03895129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013033 BTC.

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

