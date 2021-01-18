Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.32 ($39.20).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €33.74 ($39.69) on Monday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a one year high of €34.66 ($40.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 63.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.44.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

