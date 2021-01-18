East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$55.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25.

Get East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock worth $43,308 in the last quarter.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.