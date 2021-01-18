easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 897.45 ($11.73).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 815.80 ($10.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 828.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 651.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.