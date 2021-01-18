Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of EGO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.26. 3,284,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

