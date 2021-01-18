Electrum Dark Hits 1-Day Volume of $182.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 74.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 57% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $2,689.20 and approximately $182.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00104695 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00343776 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000188 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

