Ellaism Market Cap Tops $225,039.45 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $225,039.45 and $17.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.89 or 0.03619531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,927,715 coins and its circulating supply is 40,876,384 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

