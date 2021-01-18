Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Enerflex stock remained flat at $$5.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

