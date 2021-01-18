Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Enerflex stock remained flat at $$5.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.78.
About Enerflex
