Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.06 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

