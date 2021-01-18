Enigma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,071.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $19,071.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,780 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

