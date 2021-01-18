Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

ENTG stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,990. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $109.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

