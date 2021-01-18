EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lifted to “Hold” at VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.01. The stock had a trading volume of 319,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,110. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $360.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,755 shares of company stock worth $7,460,621. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

