Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the retailer will earn $8.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Target stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 19.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

