Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Acutus Medical, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acutus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

